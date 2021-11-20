Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.05.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $200.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $171.31 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.05 and its 200 day moving average is $213.20. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

