Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $151.56 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.22 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

