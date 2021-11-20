Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 31.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSI opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

