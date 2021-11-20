Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

In other Revance Therapeutics news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.