CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $160.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KMX. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim lowered CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $151.17.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $146.99 on Tuesday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,342,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,745,000 after purchasing an additional 157,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,976,000 after purchasing an additional 110,834 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 22.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after acquiring an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

