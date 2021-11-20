CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) PT Lowered to $22.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTRE. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

CTRE opened at $20.69 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.05.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 72,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

