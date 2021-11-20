Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Update

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of CDYCF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Cardero Resource has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.
About Cardero Resource
See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.