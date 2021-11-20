Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Short Interest Update

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 14th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of CDYCF opened at $0.10 on Friday. Cardero Resource has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Cardero Resource

Cardero Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States of America. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

