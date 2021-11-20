CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $41.78 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.32%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

