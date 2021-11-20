CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total transaction of $13,859,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $230.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.