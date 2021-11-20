CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,217,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,440,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.81 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

