CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $250,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.45. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.55 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

