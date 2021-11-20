CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $235,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 62,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 19,519 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.93 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $59.58 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

