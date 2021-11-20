CAPROCK Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $784,588,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after acquiring an additional 600,657 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,058,584 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $287,170,000 after acquiring an additional 565,326 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,591,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,105,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

