Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at B. Riley

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $297.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $16.46.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $159,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the second quarter worth $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

