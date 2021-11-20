Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to post sales of $54.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.49 million and the highest is $58.70 million. Capital Product Partners posted sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $168.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 116.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 170,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 106.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 155,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 80,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPLP stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.66. The company had a trading volume of 213,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,345. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. Capital Product Partners has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $297.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

