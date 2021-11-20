Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.03 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average is $161.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.80 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.88.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.