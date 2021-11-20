Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ASND. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

NASDAQ ASND opened at $148.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after buying an additional 124,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after buying an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

