Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 65.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CADL. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Candel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$9.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of Candel Therapeutics stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.68 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.28. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $542,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics Inc is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc is based in NEEDHAM, Mass.

