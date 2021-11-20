Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$75.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target raised by UBS Group from C$61.00 to C$75.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$53.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$62.69.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$51.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$60.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$27.63 and a 1 year high of C$55.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.79.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total transaction of C$2,387,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,395,152.69. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.03, for a total transaction of C$522,785.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,707,866.37. Insiders have sold 256,972 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,511 in the last three months.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

