Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.90. Camping World posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $42.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.10. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management grew its position in Camping World by 29.0% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camping World by 6.8% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 111,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Camping World by 27.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the second quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 41.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.