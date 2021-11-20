Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Trading Up 2.2%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.23. 309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAIL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $889,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $807,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,917,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter valued at $196,000.

