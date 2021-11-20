Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director Sells $71,052.00 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.21, for a total value of $71,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CPE opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after acquiring an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 153,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after acquiring an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,132,686 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 77,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

