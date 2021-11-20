California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 112,426 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 149,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SBSI opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.33.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock worth $300,946. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.