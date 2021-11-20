California State Teachers Retirement System Takes Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 154,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIDE. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the second quarter worth about $97,000. 28.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $895.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. BTIG Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.22.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

