California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.77 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 37,705 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $92.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $96.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

