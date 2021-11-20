California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,070 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $40,245,000 after acquiring an additional 41,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 27.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,282 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 285,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,590,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $426,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.15. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.18 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

