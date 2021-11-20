California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 76,988 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.08. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.58 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

