Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Sells $506,699.60 in Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 18,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $506,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.38. 1,099,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Caleres by 180.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 24,526 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Caleres in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Caleres by 96.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 149,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Caleres by 109.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 144,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Caleres by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,748 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

