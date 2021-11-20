Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) vs. Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Critical Contrast

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bridgewater Bancshares and Cadence Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadence Bancorporation 0 4 2 1 2.57

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%. Cadence Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.15%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than Cadence Bancorporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.7% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Cadence Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Cadence Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 4.31 $27.19 million $1.32 14.02 Cadence Bancorporation $1.14 billion 2.95 $228.05 million $2.76 11.20

Cadence Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. Cadence Bancorporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorporation has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and Cadence Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 29.17% 15.08% 1.37% Cadence Bancorporation 26.11% 11.41% 1.21%

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats Cadence Bancorporation on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate. The Banking segment include commercial banking, retail banking, and private banking lines of business. The Financial Services segment includes trust, retail brokerage, and investment services. The Corporate segment consists of parent-only activities, including debt and capital raising, and intercompany eliminations. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.