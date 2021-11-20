C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter Sells 755 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Malcolm Salter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $33,929.70.

C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 229,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCCC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

