Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.96

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.13). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 9.80 ($0.13), with a volume of 3,632,836 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMN. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.93. The company has a market cap of £116.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer and energy storage solutions provider in South Africa. Its flagship vanadium platform is involved in the vanadium mining and processing activities; and holding Mokopane vanadium and Brits vanadium projects. The company is also developing and promoting vanadium in the global energy storage market through the application of vanadium redox flow batteries.

