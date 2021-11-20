BTIG Research Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $610.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $555.00 to $610.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $564.94.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $496.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $423.14. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $287.12 and a twelve month high of $545.89.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total transaction of $3,177,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock worth $23,176,418 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

