BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

BSRTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRTF opened at $17.37 on Friday. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

