Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BRO. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

BRO opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.