Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Raised to $137.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its price target upped by Stephens from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Brooks Automation from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.25.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation stock opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.25. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.77.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

In other news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 8,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $1,036,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,388 shares of company stock worth $11,549,232. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 32.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 45.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation during the first quarter worth $109,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.