Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Brookline Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company had revenue of $76.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKL. Piper Sandler upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of Brookline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookline Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,906,000 after buying an additional 104,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,097,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,305,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,865,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,838,000 after buying an additional 64,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,561,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,932. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookline Bancorp (BRKL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.