Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $59.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,384,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,110,000 after buying an additional 30,318 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 173,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after buying an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 353.0% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

