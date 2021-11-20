Brokers Set Expectations for Intertape Polymer Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Intertape Polymer Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo anticipates that the company will earn $2.11 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Intertape Polymer Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITP. TD Securities reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.11.

Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$25.24 on Thursday. Intertape Polymer Group has a fifty-two week low of C$22.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

In other Intertape Polymer Group news, Director Gregory Yull sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.51, for a total transaction of C$610,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 287,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,780,577.13.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

