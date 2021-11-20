Brokers Set Expectations for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $489.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average is $13.74. Eagle Point Credit has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $15.31.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 14.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Eagle Point Credit by 96.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.