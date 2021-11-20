Brokers Offer Predictions for Oatly Group AB’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Oatly Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oatly Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oatly Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 21.73.

OTLY stock opened at 10.05 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a 1 year low of 9.05 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 14.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

