Brokers Issue Forecasts for Marks and Spencer Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

