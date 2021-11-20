Brokerages Set Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Price Target at GBX 264.33

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

MRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

MRW remained flat at $GBX 286.40 ($3.74) during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a PE ratio of -238.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.88. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

