Brokerages Set Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) Price Target at GBX 264.33

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

MRW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

MRW remained flat at $GBX 286.40 ($3.74) during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.93 billion and a PE ratio of -238.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.88. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a twelve month low of GBX 161.30 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

