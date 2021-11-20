Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $139.57

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.57.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.
In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.53. 493,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,012. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.31. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.
