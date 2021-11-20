Brokerages Set Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Target Price at $139.57

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,555 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,176,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,558,000 after acquiring an additional 45,262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 350,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,839,000 after acquiring an additional 38,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.53. 493,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,012. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.31. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

