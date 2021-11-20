Brokerages Set Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) PT at $3.15

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRGA. Craig Hallum cut shares of Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $105.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.28. Surgalign has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.27.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Surgalign by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 37.3% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgalign by 29.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

