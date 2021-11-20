Brokerages Set Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Target Price at $64.18

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLMD shares. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $191,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 55,177 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 238,351 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 25,490 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,053.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.82). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

