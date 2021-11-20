Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Target Price at $120.15

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group boosted their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised PVH from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total value of $676,273.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $16,696,894.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock valued at $18,833,155. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH traded down $4.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.99. 743,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.92. PVH has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

