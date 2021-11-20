Brokerages Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $286.59

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $351.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,721. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $364.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

