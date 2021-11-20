Brokerages Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) PT at GBX 1,841.50

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,933.20 ($25.26).

Several analysts recently commented on IMB shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday.

Shares of IMB traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,584 ($20.70). 2,210,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.76. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,142 ($14.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,686 ($22.03). The company has a market cap of £14.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,547.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,565.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a GBX 48.48 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

