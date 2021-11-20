Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $40.83

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Chuy’s stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.93. The company had a trading volume of 87,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,388. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 162.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after acquiring an additional 113,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 89,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chuy’s by 30.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 176,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 41,452 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

