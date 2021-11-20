Brokerages Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) PT at $12.00

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

BLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BELLUS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 3.4% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,013,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 46,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth $616,000. 64.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BELLUS Health stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,227. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.05.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 399,712.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

